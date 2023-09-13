Hanover County police chase ends with one under arrest, two still at large
One suspect is under arrest, and two others are still at large after a Henrico County traffic stop turned into a police chase of a stolen vehicle.
The refreshed 2024 Ford F-150 has some neat new security features that make a whole lot of practical sense.
Everything you need to know about the 2023 MTV VMAs.
The Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 pack some interesting new features that make using the wearables a lot more convenient.
The convicted murderer has been at-large since an Aug. 31 prison escape.
The NUXE Huile Prodigieuse Multi-Purpose Dry Oil has been a beauty editor secret for years.
An image of a Cybertruck-inspired Tesla robotaxi concept was revealed in the new Elon Musk biography by Walter Isaacson that launched Tuesday. The two-door, two-seater, "Cybertruck-like" compact vehicle is complete with angular edges and what looks like a fingerprint-inducing stainless steel finish. It's not clear how early that design was, but the photo is in a section of the book that introduced Autopilot (Tesla's advanced driver assistance system) and Musk's life between 2014 and 2016.
An actual dining table is how you can spot the real adults (hi, you!) from the baby undergrads.
The American Honda Collection Hall will be open to the public on a select Saturdays throughout the year.
Because you absolutely deserve to live like Mary-Kate and Ashley gallivanting across Europe on an unlimited budget.
The WNBA playoffs begin Wednesday with the best-of-three first round. Here are the key players, season series recap and schedule for each matchup.
TikTok has launched its official TikTok Shop in an attempt to capitalize on the app's popularity.
One of Trump's dumbest economic ideas is getting even worse.
A recent take on the ASMR trend has racked up more than 2.5 million views on YouTube and spawned countless parody videos in the past two months.
Apple added a new gesture to the Apple Watch Series 9 that it believes will change how you use your wearable. Double Tap lest you control various system functions by tapping your thumb and index finger together twice — no need to touch the display or free up your other hand.
The show featured a poetry reading and several dance sequences.
Google is facing class-action style litigation in the Netherlands which accuses the adtech giant of breaching European privacy laws. It's demanding Google stops tracking and profiling consumers and is also seeking compensation for what it dubs "large-scale privacy violations" of the European Union's data protection regime. The representative action is being brought by two not-for-profits: The Foundation for the Protection of Privacy Interests (FPPI) and the Dutch Consumers' Association (aka Consumentenbond).
There is growing alarm about Atlanta’s Fulton County Jail after the 10th inmate death at the facility this year amid an ongoing DOJ probe into longtime issues of overcrowding and sanitation. But critics say jail leadership doesn’t want to fix the issues because they have ulterior motives, which includes a new $2B facility.
Adam “Pacman” Jones was charged with disorderly conduct, alcohol intoxication and terroristic threatening on Monday morning.
Ascento is stepping into the gap with autonomous security patrolling robots called Ascento Guards. Distinguished by their wheel-leg design that can cover a variety of terrain, Ascent’s security patrolling robots are currently deployed on large industrial sites and perform repetitive tasks like perimeter checks, sending alerts to human security guards when needed. The company says they have covered 3,000 kilometers for outdoor security since early this year.
Classic car insurance covers the intangible value of your collectible or antique vehicle. It’s usually not expensive but does come with limits on how you use the car.