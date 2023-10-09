The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that took place at Fort Fisher Historic Park Monday morning.

The suspect is in custody and there is currently no threat to the public, according to the New Hanover County Sherriff’s Office.

The sheriff's office said more information will be released as the ongoing investigation progresses.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: New Hanover County Sheriff's Office investigating homicide at Fort Fisher