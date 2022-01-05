New Hanover deputies involved in fatal November shooting won't be charged

District Attorney Ben David (right) and New Hanover County Sheriff Ed McMahon speak at a news conference on Wednesday, Jan. 3 regarding an officer-involved shooting in November 2021.

Two New Hanover deputies who fatally shot one man during a hostage situation in November won't be criminally charged, following an investigation into the incident by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

On the evening of Nov. 16, 2021, New Hanover County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to 977 Bozeman Road, where 43-year-old Henry Timberlake Duncan was holding a 9-year-old girl at knifepoint.

The situation escalated until after 10 p.m. when, in an effort to protect the 9-year-old, themselves and others involved, deputies ultimately fired shots against Duncan, District Attorney Ben David said. Duncan was pronounced dead at the scene.

David announced at a Wednesday news conference that after reviewing testimonial and physical evidence, he determined neither deputy will face criminal charges.

"The deputies responding to this tense scene had no choice but to shoot Duncan," he said. "They showed remarkable teamwork and acted consistently with how they're trained to respond in critical situations. These deputies took a life on Nov. 16, but they may very well have saved other lives in the process. Far from being criminally charged, they should be commended for their actions."

The two deputies who fired their weapons have been identified by the SBI as J. Cranford, 35, and T. Spell, 30.

On Wednesday, New Hanover County Sheriff Ed McMahon said Cranford and Spell were placed on administrative leave for the duration of the investigation, and will be permitted to return to work as soon as possible.

"It is a tragedy any time a life has to be taken, but I am convinced that night that a little 9-year-old girl's life was saved by the actions of our deputies," McMahon said. "And I'm very proud of how they responded to their training."

David released more details about that night on Wednesday. Duncan was a registered sex offender in West Virginia but, because he was living at that address under a fictitious name, that fact was not known to his landlord, David said.

Officers arrived on scene on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 to find Duncan in the front yard with the child, and an adult male victim in a van in the yard suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Responding deputies feared what Duncan would do to the child, so they did not approach him.

Duncan soon barricaded himself and the child inside a camper on the property, and officers on scene and, later, members of the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office Emergency Response Team worked to negotiate with him as he held a knife to the child's neck.

David said deputies observed multiple cuts to her head and neck area.

After more than 40 minutes of negotiation, the team determined Duncan was prepared to hurt the child again. Duncan commenced a countdown from five, "indicating he was about to do something drastic to the child," David said.

When Duncan reached "one," the two deputies simultaneously fired one shot each at Duncan. The child was not harmed by the shots.

She was rescued and transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center, where she received multiple surgeries for her injuries. David said she is now in better condition and recently reunited with the two deputies involved.

The adult male victim was also transported to NHRMC with life-threatening injuries. David did not have an update on his condition Wednesday.

David said he's charged officers in the past for use of unnecessary force, and "this one, frankly, is not even close."

"This is one where they did everything consistently with their training, gave Mr. Duncan every opportunity over a 40-minute standoff to do something different, and I believe this little girl is alive today because of the heroic actions of these officers," David said. "When they do something wrong, I'll say it, but when they do something right, I'll say that, too."

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: New Hanover deputies involved in fatal November shooting not charged