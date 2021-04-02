- By GF Value





The stock of The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being modestly undervalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $130.41 per share and the market cap of $4.7 billion, The Hanover Insurance Group stock is believed to be modestly undervalued. GF Value for The Hanover Insurance Group is shown in the chart below.





Because The Hanover Insurance Group is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth, which averaged 8.5% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 5.03% annually over the next three to five years.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. The Hanover Insurance Group has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.15, which is in the bottom 10% of the companies in Insurance industry. The overall financial strength of The Hanover Insurance Group is 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of The Hanover Insurance Group is poor. This is the debt and cash of The Hanover Insurance Group over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. The Hanover Insurance Group has been profitable 10 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $4.8 billion and earnings of $9.53 a share. Its operating margin of 0.00% in the bottom 10% of the companies in Insurance industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks The Hanover Insurance Group's profitability as fair. This is the revenue and net income of The Hanover Insurance Group over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of The Hanover Insurance Group is 8.5%, which ranks better than 66% of the companies in Insurance industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 15.3%, which ranks better than 74% of the companies in Insurance industry.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, The Hanover Insurance Group's return on invested capital is 3.25, and its cost of capital is 6.77. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of The Hanover Insurance Group is shown below:

Overall, The stock of The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG, 30-year Financials) is believed to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 74% of the companies in Insurance industry. To learn more about The Hanover Insurance Group stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

