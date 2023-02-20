New Hanover jury finds man guilty of rape, sexual assault of woman with disabilities

A jury found a man guilty on rape and sexual offenses on Friday.

A 66-year-old man was sentenced to serve time in prison for sexually assaulting a woman with disabilities for hours after being found guilty by a jury.

The trial for Richard Donald Mills Jr. began Feb. 13 and the decision was made Friday. He was found guilty of second-degree rape and three counts of second-degree sexual offense in New Hanover Criminal Superior Court, according to a news release from District Attorney Ben David.

"This young lady was targeted by this predator and then terrorized for four hours," said prosecutor Connie Jordan. "We are grateful for the Wilmington Police Department's hard work on this investigation and for the jury's verdict."

The jury did not find Mills guilty of first-degree kidnapping.

According to the news release, Mills convinced a 24-year-old woman with autism and other disabilities to go to his apartment with him around 10 a.m. on July 22, 2021. He pressured her to smoke marijuana and take his prescription pills, rendering her impaired to facilitate his sexual assaults, court officials said.

The victim was sexually assaulted at the apartment for several hours. She was able to record the last hour and 36 minutes of the attack on her tablet without Mills being aware. Wilmington police got the recording.

During the incident, David reported that Mills forced the victim to record videos on his phone, which were later erased after he found out about the investigation.

Mills allowed the victim to leave after she promised not to tell. She went home and quickly called 911.

The DNA of Mills was located in the sexual assault evidence collection kit by the state crime lab. Four different prescription medications and THC were also found in the victim's toxicology reports. The prescribed medicine was seized by an investigator during a search warrant at Mills' home.

Mills was sentenced to serve between 27 to 53 years in prison. When released, officials said he will have to register as a sexual offender.

Reporter Chase Jordan can be reached at cjjordan@gannett.com.

