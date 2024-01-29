Hanover library lease agreement to be voted on after week of controversy, revisions

A public outcry arose when Hanover Borough officials proposed leasing a large section of the boroughs library to the Hanover Area Historical Society.

A controversial lease agreement between the borough and the historical society will be voted on by borough council at 7 p.m. on Jan. 29, the latest in a years-long saga regarding the library's budget.

Following a public outcry about the original proposed lease, a revised lease was posted in the agenda for Monday's meeting on Friday evening. Borough officials and library board members had spoken during the week in attempts to come to a compromise, which partially resulted in a revised lease.

Along with an updated lease, on Friday the borough's agenda added a presentation prior to public comment by attorney Michael Miller, of Eckert Seamans, who will now speak on "library use" during the meeting.

Chrissy Rosensteel, president of the library's board, said she was unable to speak on Friday, but provided the following statement to the Evening Sun Friday afternoon:

"The library board of governors is in collaboration with the Hanover borough to ensure integrity is preserved and the programming is maintained at our Hanover Public Library."

Following the publishing of the revised lease, vice president Nathaniel Fissel told the Evening Sun that most changes had been driven by the borough.

"From the viewpoint of the board of governors, not much has changed at this juncture," Fissel said.

Under the revised lease published on Friday, the Hanover Area Historical Society will take 4,600 square feet of the library in 2024, which will then grow to 6,520 square feet in 2025. Prior to the changes, the historical society would have taken control of all 6,520 square feet upon assuming the lease.

The borough is planning to charge the historical society $6.67 per square foot, which translates to a monthly rent of $2,557 in 2024 and $3,624 in 2025. After 2025, the annual payment from the society to the borough will be $43,488.

The full 6,520 square foot lease will primarily entail the "old part" of the library, as well as a recently updated teen room. The historical society will additionally take curatorship of the Pennsylvania collection of the library as part of the lease.

It was not clear as of Monday morning which 1,920 square foot portion of the proposed space was subtracted from the 2024 portion of the lease.

The library would continue to operate out of the remaining 19,614 square feet, which is primarily composed of the newer segment of the library.

The meeting had been rescheduled from the 24th to ensure all 10 council members could be present, due to Councilman Bill Reichart having to attend another meeting and Councilman Tim Kress being on vacation, according to people familiar with the rescheduling.

"A lack of communications"

The vote will come after a divisive week for the Hanover library, with both sides of the issue citing a lack of proper communication.

During the January meeting of Borough’s Workshop/Finance & Personnel Committee on Jan. 17, the borough council moved forward a vote to the Jan. 24 meeting to lease part of the library to the historical society.

Many in the community, including members of the library's own Board of Governors, had been surprised by the move, sparking a social media outcry from supporters of the library.

Board of Governors Vice President Nathaniel Fissel told the Evening Sun that he had first heard of the possibility of a lease being proposed on Nov. 21, 2023, but that the Board of Governors was not aware of what that space might entail, or the timing of any possible lease.

At the time, Fissel said that he and other members of the board of governors had felt left in the dark and blindsided by the plans.

"There's just really a lack of communications between both sides, from my perspective," said Fissel.

During the Dec. 27, 2023 meeting of Borough Council, Fissel spoke to the council, advising them that the Board of Governors feels that the borough should table any votes on a lease agreement until they seek an opinion from orphan's court on whether the possible lease would violate the deed restrictions.

In a memo dated Jan. 10, 2024, borough manager Margaret Lewis cited the inclusion of Board of Governors President Chrissy Rosensteel in many of the discussions involving the plans, whom she said she has met with on a monthly basis.

During the Jan. 17 meeting of the borough workshop, Rosensteel provided a statement to the council that the Board of Governor's recommendation to the council is to get approval from the orphan's court on whether any lease complies with the deed restriction of the library before any tenant is allowed into the building.

Rosensteel stated during that meeting that the library's board of governors, at that point, had not been involved in negotiating the lease with the historical society.

The proposed lease had originated from borough government, which approached the historical society after the society's bid for the historic PNC bank building had fallen through.

In a statement on the historical society's Facebook page, the society explained that they had been seeking additional space to house their Yelland library in a way that would be more accessible to the public.

Borough Manager Margie Lewis approached the society to gauge their interest on having the historical society's library become part of Hanover's library, which was received positively by the society.

"As a historical society, preserving the beautiful historic footprint of the original Library and keeping it open to the public is of paramount importance to us," the library said in the Facebook statement, which was released after a social media outcry over the proposed lease.

Fissel said he felt undermined by that effort however, as in 2023, the borough tasked the Board of Governors to provide a proposal to lead the library to a more self-sustaining method of operation. That plan was asked to be presented to the borough by June of 2024, Fissel said.

Fissel stated that, while he and other members of the Board of Governors had not been entirely opposed to the possibility of some form of sharing of space within the library, many had felt undermined, in their efforts to plan for self-sustainment, by the borough exploring this on their own without consultation of the full board.

Many individuals that the Evening Sun spoke with cited a lack of trust between the library and the borough after numerous efforts to cut library funding, staff or space.

That includes an effort in January of 2021 to cut staff, as well as a strange vote by the current council against adding an already-approved position of finance and development director to the library's payroll.

In that instance, after clarification that the position was already approved and it was simply a routine vote to add the existing position to payroll, the motion eventually passed 5-4.

Deed restrictions at heart of issue

In a memorandum, obtained by the Evening Sun, by Hanover Borough solicitor Timothy Schultis to former borough manager Nan Dunford, dated Jan. 13, 2022, Schultis outlines the parameters of the deed restriction.

The deed restrictions most notably came to attention when, in 2013, the borough council attempted to lease the top two floors of the library to outside businesses, including Guthrie Gals LLC, which planned on making the rooftop into an events venue.

That effort fell through after threats of legal action from the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General regarding the deed restrictions, resulting in the borough paying a $35,000 settlement to the Guthrie Gals LLC. for the borough breaking the terms of the lease in October of 2013.

Hanover borough accepted the deeds and title to the library property in 1911 and 1937 from the Young family, the memo explains, with a number of restrictions and conditions relating to the long-term use of the property.

Those restrictions include:

The property is to be used and occupied as a public library and for no other use or purpose.

The borough "shall adopt the recommendations of a library governing board," which will be composed of nine members: three from the Financial Commission, three appointed by the mayor and approved by council, and three from the Hanover Public Library Association.

The borough must invest funds from the estate of Dr. J.P. Smith for the "maintenance and betterments" of the library. In 1907, the borough received $42,036.10 from Smith's estate towards these investments. By 2016, that number had grown to $1.8 million. In 2016, a court allowed the transfer of the Smith fund to the Hanover Public Library Association, to be administered by a financial commission instead of the borough directly. By 2022, the funds had almost doubled, to $3.5 million in the six years following the transfer. As of 2022, the endowment generated over $100,000 per year towards funding the library.

If there is a change in form of the governance of Hanover Borough, whether to become a city government or a commission, the government remains subject to the terms of the deed restrictions.

If the borough fails to maintain the library property and grounds in "good repair" for a period of three years, the property is forfeited by the borough and returns to the estate.

If the borough fails to comply with any of the deed restrictions, the title will return to the estate.

In the 2022 memo, Schultis responds to questions posed by former manager Dunford.

One question regards the legality of the library becoming a branch of the York County Library System, to which Schultis responds it would likely violate the deed restrictions as the property would no longer be managed by the borough or the library board of governors.

Later in the memo, Schultis responds to a question of governance of the library, regarding the extent to which the borough has to follow the recommendations of the library's board of directors.

In responding, Schultis explains that the restrictions obligate the borough to accept the recommendations of the board of governors as to the "establishment, use, and maintenance" of the library, provided the borough can legally do so.

Despite that, Schultis notes, the language does not require the board to provide recommendations on any specific matters, and in absence of action by the board, the borough is "seemingly free to control the library and the library building."

Schultis ends the memo by recommending that the borough and the board of directors discuss the creation of a memorandum of understanding between the two parties in regards to their role, functions and responsibilities.

As of 2024, it is unclear if a memorandum of understanding has ever been created.

Fair share payments

A calculated "shortfall" from other municipalities has been a hotly discussed topic over years of debate regarding the library, with council members often citing the need for other municipalities to pay more towards the library.

During the May 2023 meeting of borough council, attorney Morgan Madden from Eickart-Siemans gave a presentation on the library's budget at the request of borough council.

In that presentation, Madden outlined that the library's total yearly budget amounts to $988,333 without debt servicing included.

The borough is currently paying towards debt on capital expenses after a large-scale expansion in the 2000s to triple the size of the library that finished in 2006 and cost $8.1 million, of which $3 million was raised by donors in fundraising.

The remaining $5.1 million resulted in around an additional $600,000 yearly debt payments, which are scheduled to be paid off in full by January of 2027, separate from the routine operating costs.

Of the $988,333 budget, $419,000 is paid by Hanover Borough, Madden said, and $121,686 is the borough's "fair share" payment, and then the remaining $297,757 is the "shortfall" from surrounding municipalities, Madden said in the presentation.

The remaining $569,333 is funded by other sources, including $156,992 from state grants, $50,000 from Penn Township, $87,848 from York County, $10,000 from Conewago Township, $7,000 from West Manheim Township, $8,000 from South Western School District, $10,000 from Berwick Township, $15,000 from "other," and gifts/donations of $190,000.

In the presentation by Madden, she outlines that currently, each household in Hanover Borough pays around $17.15 a year in taxes towards the library.

In comparison, Penn Township residents pay $7.51 per household, Conewago Township residents pay $2.94 per household, West Manheim Township residents pay $2.43 per household, the South Western School District pays around $0.90 per household, and Manheim Township pays $5.70 per household.

In a July 2022 presentation provided to borough council by J.R. Keller LLC., a study of library card holders showed that, as of the time of the report, 32.6% of users were from Hanover Borough, 26.4% were from Penn Township, 22.4% were from Adams County, 13.3% were from West Manheim Township, 3.8% were from Manheim Township, and 1.5% were from Paradise Township.

Supporters of the library, such as Library Board of Governors member Andrew Smith, cite the return on investment that the borough sees thanks to the library.

In a public Facebook post that had been widely shared, Smith spoke of the traffic driven through the borough due to the library's resources.

In the month of November alone in 2023, the library saw 8,939 individual visits, Smith said.

"That's almost 9,000 people who aren't just driving through town but purposely to the library," Smith said.

"While downtown, they may stop at their coffee shop of choice and grab their favorite hot dog with everything from their favorite restaurant."

As of November 2023, the library had 24,634 registered borrowers that checked out 15,807 items, Smith said. Over 8,000 of those items were from the children's and teen departments, he added.

Along with the traffic visiting for books, in November there were over 3,000 sessions where the library's computers or wi-fi were used, a 16% increase over 2022, and 84 meeting rooms were used, serving 620 people, Smith said.

Summarizing some of this, in another post, Smith cites a study from Florida that found that for every $1 Floridians had invested in public libraries, they received $10.18 in economic return.

Among several studies of the budgetary and municipal costs of the library, the Evening Sun was unable to find any records of a study conducted on the Hanover library's return on investment, or the value added to local businesses thanks to the library.

Complex, murky governance

Compounding the issue over several years of disputes between borough government and the library has been the complex and murky structure of governance overseeing the library.

The library property is owned by Hanover Borough, as deeded by the Young family, with the library operations functioning as a department of the municipality. All library staff, such as the library director, are employees of the borough.

Along with borough management, the library is also overseen by a nine-member board of governors, which, as stated in the deed restrictions, provides the borough with their recommendations as to the "establishment, use, and maintenance" of the library.

The trust of the library is managed by the Hanover Public Library Association (HPLA), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit partner to the library, first chartered in 1909. The HPLA manages endowment funds, and has its own board of directors.

Along with the restrictions provided by the deed itself, the library is a member of the York County Libraries and Pennsylvania Statewide Library Card System.

With the York County Library System, the library benefits from technological equipment and support, an online catalogue, delivery services between libraries, and the sharing of resources between all libraries in the county.

Being part of the state library card system means that the library additionally has to meet requirements of the program in order to receive funding from the state. Those requirements include no fees for library cards, provide services to all visitors under the same rules and policies as local residents, offer reserves for library materials, and send all payments for lost or damaged materials to the owning library.

Starting in November of 2021, borough council partnered with the board of governors and HPLA to form a borough council / library work group, which included councilman Bill Reichart, councilman Chuck Hedberg, councilman Tim Kress, board of governors president Chrissy Rosensteel, and HPLA president Dan Frey.

The workgroup brought in consultants from J.R. Keller LLC. to explore a path forward for the library, that resulted in a July 2022 presentation to borough council.

Among other findings, the report highlighted the lack of defined responsibilities given to each section of governance over the library, and cited a "lack of communication" overall in the governing of the library.

The workgroup, when it was first voted on, was intended to only meet until June 2022. That was extended, however, to September of 2022, when the final meeting of the workgroup was unable to meet a quorum due to attendance.

The minutes and agenda for the August and September meetings of 2022 had not been posted on the borough website until Jan. 25, 2024.

Harrison Jones is the Hanover reporter for the Evening Sun. Reach him at hjones@gannett.com

