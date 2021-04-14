Hanover man arrested on child solicitation and sexual misconduct charges

Kevin Green, Greensburg Daily News, Ind.
·1 min read

Apr. 14—HANOVER — Tuesday, the Indiana State Police arrested a Hanover man after a search warrant was served at his home on Ten Cent Road in rural Jefferson County.

The investigation, conducted by detectives with the Indiana State Police-Internet Crimes Against Children Unit began two months earlier when a cyber-tip was received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The cyber-tip indicated that Vic Weil, 74, Hanover, had possibly engaged in sexual activity with a 15-year-old child.

Investigators conducted a search warrant at Weil's residence Tuesday afternoon. Weil was then located at his place of employment in Madison where he was taken into custody.

Weil was arrested and transported to the Jefferson County Jail where he was incarcerated on initial charges of sexual misconduct with a minor and child solicitation, both Level 4 felonies.

Weil will soon make his initial appearance in the Jefferson County Circuit Court.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Indiana State Police-Internet Crimes Against Children Unit was assisted by the US Secret Service and the Madison Police Department. — Information provided by ISP

