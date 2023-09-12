Hanover man charged with assaulting police officer and grabbing his weapon

A Hanover man was charged with assaulting and disarming a police officer after an incident over the weekend, according to court records.

William Keith Latham Jr., 31, of Hanover, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, disarming a law enforcement officer, simple assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and harassment after a disturbance reported in the 200 block of Klayton Street in Hanover just before midnight Saturday evening, according to the Hanover Borough Police Department.

An affidavit of probable cause filed by Hanover police states that officers were first called to the 200 block of West Chestnut Street at 11:53 p.m. Saturday for a reported disturbance, and they reportedly found Latham yelling in the driveway of a home. An officer escorted him to his back to his residence on Klayton Street, but the disturbance continued, the affidavit states.Several minutes later, at 12:10 p.m. Sunday morning, the officers again made contact with Latham on Klayton Street, where officers say they again warned Latham about causing a disturbance, according to the affidavit.

When an officer attempted to place Latham into custody, the affidavit states, Latham struck an officer in the face with his fist and attempted to place the officer in a headlock. Latham was tased by officers, but grabbed hold of the officer's weapon and attempted to pull it out of his hand, according to the affidavit.Following the arrest, Latham was turned over to the York County Sheriff's Department, according to Hanover Borough Police.

This article originally appeared on Hanover Evening Sun: Hanover PA man charged with assaulting officer and grabbing his weapon