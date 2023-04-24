New Hanover man pleads guilty to nearly 20-year-old child sex crimes

A 58-year-old man pleaded guilty to eight child sex crimes in New Hanover County court Monday.

A New Hanover County man will spend the next 16 to 20 years behind bars after he pleaded guilty to eight child sex crimes.

According to a news release from Attorney General Josh Stein, Robert Adam Burns pleaded guilty to four counts of statutory sex offenses with a 13-,14-, or 15-year-old and four counts of indecent liberties with a child in New Hanover County court Monday.

The offenses stemmed from attacks on one victim in 2004 and 2005, Stein said.

According to the release, Burns owned a comic book store in Wilmington and met the victim there in 2000, when she was 10 years old. Burns began grooming the victim and sexually assaulted her when she was 14 years old. The victim disclosed the abuse in 2020 and Burns was arrested and charged.

The victim testified in court Monday.

“Young women deserve the chance to be confident, silly, and flattering without it being seen as a proposition," she said. "They deserve the chance to make their own mistakes without your help. To feel confident in their bodies, even as they begin to change later in life. And they deserve adults who will help them heal from their trauma instead of compounding upon it.”

Stein added: “No matter how long ago a crime occurred, we have to do everything in our power to get justice for victims and get criminals off our streets."

