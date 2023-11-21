Hanover man on the run for over a year found

HILLSDALE — A Hanover man arrested in early 2022 on suspicion of dealing methamphetamine was re-arrested Aug. 30 after failing to appear in court in April 2022 and evading authorities for over a year.

Rodney Gene Beumel, 47, had posted bond through a bail bonds company following his arrest on April 2, 2022, by the Michigan State Police during a traffic stop for driving without a license where police discovered a large quantity of methamphetamine in his possession.

During the course of preliminary proceedings, Beumel failed to appear for a preliminary examination hearing and went on the lam; a bench warrant was issued for his arrest and authorities began searching for him.

Then, in August 2022, the Litchfield Police Department secured a second warrant for Beumel’s arrest, this time charging him with two counts of receiving and concealing stolen property.

Now, with Beumel found, a preliminary examination hearing has been rescheduled in both matters for 2:30 p.m. Nov. 22.

Beumel faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted as charged and it was not immediately clear if the Hillsdale County Prosecutor’s Office would be seeking additional charges for Beumel being a fugitive from justice.

Beumel is being represented by attorney Kimm Burger.

