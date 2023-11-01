Hanover man sentenced in 11 to 24 years in prison in domestic violence cases: Adams Co. DA

A Hanover man was sentenced to state prison after strangling two family members and hitting children with a belt, according to a news release by the Adams County District Attorney's office.

Michael Ohler, 36, of Hanover, was sentenced Tuesday to 11 to 24 years in state prison by Adams County Court of Common Pleas Judge Shawn Wagner. The sentencing stemmed from multiple domestic violence cases involving Ohler.

On March 27, 2023, Ohler entered open pleas for two counts of strangulation, two counts of simple assault, three counts of simple assault (child less than 12), and three counts of terroristic threats, according to the news release.

The sentencing was delayed due to Ohler persistently alleging medical issues, the district attorney's office said. After several continuances, the state obtained a bench warrant for Ohler on Oct. 24, while Ohler was still at Hanover Hospital.

On Oct. 25, Ohler was discharged from the hospital and fled before apprehension, the office said. Ohler later turned himself in to Gettysburg Borough Police Department, but again alleged a medical emergency.

That day, the office said, a treating physician found that the alleged medical emergency was self-induced from consumption of edibles.

Court documents reveal violent incidents

Affidavits of probable cause filed by Pennsylvania State Police revealed multiple cases involving Ohler.

On April 29, 2022, state police were called to a home on Huff Road in Berwick Township for a domestic incident, just outside of Hanover, one of the affidavits states.

While troopers were on scene, troopers could "clearly see" red marks on the neck of Ohler's wife, the affidavit said. Ohler's wife relayed to troopers that Ohler had grabbed her by her neck and held for ten seconds, unable to breathe, according to the affidavit.

An audio recording of this was played, the affidavit states, which also revealed an "audible slap" while his wife pleaded with him to stop hitting her son. Then, according to the affidavit, Ohler threatened to "kill every single person in this home except for my two daughters."

A trooper who conducted an interview with the son reported that the son told officers he had been hit in the face and slapped several times, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit states the audio recording captures his wife asking Ohler why he is hitting himself in the face, to which he responded that he was hitting himself to tell the police his wife had hit him.

Later, in a second affidavit, officers were called by Adams County Children and Youth Services to report another victim from the April 29 incident.

That affidavit shared the contents of an interview that was conducted with an 8-year-old victim. She told officers that Ohler had held her by her neck and choked her because she had a bottle in her room, where she said she wasn't allowed to have drinks. The affidavit states that the victim said Ohler had told her that "she was going to die if she ever did it again."

In a third affidavit filed on June 19, 2022, other incidents were documented in interviews with the children, who claimed Ohler would strike them with a belt, and that the children would sometimes hide the belt to avoid it.

This article originally appeared on Hanover Evening Sun: Hanover man sentenced in domestic violence cases: Adams County DA