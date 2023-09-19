Hanover man sentenced for triple fatal crash in Adams County

Three years after a crash that killed three generations of a Littlestown family, the Hanover man who was driving has been sentenced to two years of probation, according to court records.

Matthew Dahler, 29, of Hanover, was sentenced to two years of probation by Adams County Court of Common Pleas Judge Shawn Wagner, with two weeks of that sentence spent in Adams County Prison. Dahler pleaded guilty in July to three charges of recklessly endangering another person, the records said.

Dahler must also complete 200 hours of community service, the records said, and must turn over his driver's license for a six-month driving suspension. Dahler was also required to pay $600 in fines, $200 for each count.

The charges stemmed from a triple-fatal crash that occurred over Memorial Day weekend in May 23, 2020, around 5:30 p.m. on Hanover Road in Union Township, just outside of Littlestown.

Retired teacher Carole Dutterer, 68, was heading north on Littlestown Road when she drove through the intersection with Route 116, state police said. Her vehicle was struck by a westbound truck, driven by Dahler, according to state police.

Carole and her daughter, Carly Dutterer, died at the scene. Hudson Dutterer, 1, Carly's son, was flown to Penn State Hershey Medical Center, but succumbed to his injuries the next night, May 24.

A memorial for three victims of a two-vehicle crash is seen on Route 116 in Union Township. Carole J. Dutterer, 68, and her front-seat passenger, Carly J. Dutterer, died Saturday, May 23, 2020, in the crash. Hudson Dutterer, 1, died Sunday night at Penn State Hershey Medical Center.

