Hanover man shot by police died of multiple gunshot wounds: York County Coroner

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The York County Coroner’s office says a Hanover Borough man died of multiple gunshot wounds after he was shot by officers last week at a gas station.

Richard Bolen, 37, of Hanover Borough was shot and killed during an officer-involved shooting on Friday, Feb 2, while being wanted for firearm offenses.

The coroner’s office states that an autopsy was completed on Saturday, Feb. 3, and that the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

According to the coroner’s release, “the coroner’s ruling on manner of death does not address liability. PSP York is continuing to investigate, and sometimes, even with homicide as a ruling, it may be determined to be justifiable.”

Frozen Pork products sold in Pennsylvania recalled

Pennsylvania State Police say the shooting happened on the 400 block of Broadway after an officer spotted a Honda Pilot connected to Bolen parked at a gas station. Troopers say multiple other officers then arrived at the scene to help take Bolen into custody.

State Police say Bolen tried to leave the gas station through a back door but encountered additional officers.

State Police say Bolen circled back around to the front while drawing a handgun and was met by officers. Bolen, Troopers wrote, then pointed the gun at officers who then opened fire, fatally striking Bolen.

The officers involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative duty pending a review of the State Police investigation by the county District Attorney’s Office.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.