Hanover man threatened to stab a Palmyra Weis markets cashier, police allege

A 47-year-old York County man attempted to rob a Weis Markets employee Tuesday with a knife, according to the Palmyra Borough Police Department.

Police responded to the 901 E. Main St. grocery store for a reported robbery attempt. A man had demanded money and threatened to stab the cashier if they failed to comply.

"The suspect fled the store without receiving any money," police said in a release. "The suspect was wearing sunglasses and black cloth tied around his face and head to conceal his identity."

Police allege that Mark Shane Herrick, of Hanover, was the individual that committed the robbery. Officials said Herrick was also suspected to be involved in multiple other robberies in several other counties, including Luzerne and Dauphin counties.

On Oct. 24, Herrick allegedly entered the 7-11 convenience store located at 4811 Derry Street. Swatara Township Police said Herrick displayed a knife to the store employee and demanded money from the register before fleeing on foot.

On Oct. 29, Herrick allegedly demanded $20 from a Dollar Tree cashier, only to pull out a silver pocket knife when the cashier refused. Lower Paxton Police said the cashier gave Herrick the money, when he left in a 2021 silver Ford F-150.

Herrick has been charged with robbery and simple assault. District Judge Carl Garver Thursday denied bail, and Herrick remains in Dauphin County Prison.

A preliminary hearing for Herrick's case is scheduled before Garver at 8 a.m. Nov. 9.

This investigation is ongoing. Please check back with the Lebanon Daily News for updates.

Matthew Toth is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at mtoth@ldnews.com or on X at @DAMattToth.

This article originally appeared on Lebanon Daily News: Hanover PA man threatened to stab Palmyra Weis cashier, police allege