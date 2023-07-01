Hanover, Marshfield men arrested after reported larceny in Boston, ‘Ghost gun’ recovered, police say

Two men from Hanover and Marshfield were arrested after Boston officers responded to a report of larceny on Washington Street, police said.

James Cirafice, 20, of Hanover, was charged with unlawful possession of a large capacity feeding device, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, larceny from a building and possession with intent to distribute Class D substance, police said.

Ian Woodward, 23, of Marshfield, was arrested on three active warrants, police said.

Around 3:45 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the area of 283 Washington St. for a report of a larceny in progress. Officers were given a description of the suspect, and began to canvass the area, police said.

Officers were able to locate the suspect, who was accompanied by a second suspect, police said. Both suspects were seen eating items from the restaurant that reported the larceny.

Officers saw a backpack next to the suspects, and conducted a “pat frisk of the backpack.” Police said officers immediately recovered a firearm and placed both suspects, later identified as Cirafice and Woodward, into handcuffs.

The firearm was later determined to be a Polymer 80 P80 Glock 17-style “Ghost Gun,” police said.

Cirafice and Woodward are expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.

