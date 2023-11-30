Hanover officials honor police evidence tech's 54-year career as he enters retirement

After a 54-year career in law enforcement, a Hanover Police officer was honored by borough officials as he enters retirement.

Evidence technician John Roser was presented with a certificate of community appreciation by Hanover Mayor SueAnn Whitman during the November meeting of borough council.

According to the certificate, Roser first accepted a position with Hanover Police Department at the age of 18 on Oct. 27, 1969, as a dispatcher and auxiliary policer for a wage of $1.80 an hour.

Since then, Roser has worked in nearly every role at the department, as a fingerprint technician, police dispatcher, auxiliary police officer, police officer, detective and evidence technician.

Evidence Technician John Roser poses for a photo with his retirement cake.

"John has served the Hanover and greater Hanover communities for over two-thirds of his life, and will retire as of November 30, 2023, knowing that he served his community and his fellow officers with dedication, honor and respect," the certificate reads.

Roser retired from frontline duty in 2009, the department shared, and has been working as the department's evidence technician since.

Among Roser's commendations during his career included one instance in 1986, when Roser was commended for saving the life of a stabbing victim he found underneath a parked truck during a foot patrol on Dec. 30, 1985.

Harrison Jones is the Hanover reporter for the Evening Sun. Contact him at hjones@gannett.com.

