New Hanover parents sent to prison in infant son's death

Two parents charged in the death of their infant son were sentenced on Tuesday.

Two New Hanover County parents charged with killing their infant son through neglect were found guilty of involuntary manslaughter this week and sent to prison Tuesday.

The first-degree murder trial of Christopher Madry and Lindsey Johnson began last week at the New Hanover County Courthouse in Wilmington. After deliberations, jurors found Johnson and Madry guilty of lesser charges — involuntary manslaughter and two counts of negligent child abuse causing serious bodily injury. In addition to the baby who died, his twin brother was also malnourished, according to court records.

Madry was sentenced to serve between 9 and nearly 14 years. Johnson was sentenced to serve 7 to 12 years.

According to the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office, on Aug. 9, 2020, Madry called 911 to report he was driving his 8-week-old son to the hospital because the child was cold to the touch and bleeding from the nose.

Dispatchers told Madry to pull into a church parking lot to let deputies help him. EMS workers took the baby to the hospital, where died later.

An autopsy noted the twins tested positive at birth for suboxone, a drug used to treat opioid withdrawal. The cause of death was found to be pneumonia, with contributing factors being hypothermia and malnutrition. According to the autopsy, the child weighed 5.46 pounds when he died, less than half a pound heavier than weight at birth.

Deputies found the infant's twin brother, who was also cold to the touch, according to reports from the sheriff's office. That child survived after being taken to the hospital.

Before the trial, both parents originally faced charges of first-degree murder, and two counts of felony child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury, which allegedly happened between July 1, 2020 and Aug. 19, 2020.

In addition to prison terms, each is ordered to not have any contact with the surviving child during incarceration and post-release supervision.

