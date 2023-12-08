Hanover police remind residents to lock cars during spree of thefts from unlocked cars

Police are reminding residents to lock their vehicles during a spate of thefts of, and from, unlocked vehicles around Hanover.

According to a news release by the Hanover Borough Police Department, officers are currently investigating numerous thefts of vehicles and thefts from vehicles. Investigations have revealed that at least two young male subjects are responsible for the crimes, the department said.

The subjects involved have reportedly been seen wearing hooded sweatshirts, jackets and gloves, according to the release.

The crimes are primarily being committed from late evening until early morning hours.

A review of recent daily logs from the department revealed the following incidents occurring across the borough:

3:07 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29: Theft of a 2021 Nissan Altima on the first block of West Park Avenue.

2:40 a.m. Monday, Dec. 4: Theft of a 2003 Ford Crown Victoria in the first block of Eichelberger Street.

8:12 p.m. Monday, Dec. 4: Purses and keys were taken from a parked vehicle on the 200 block of North Franklin Street.

7:44 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5: Money was taken from several unsecured parked vehicles overnight on the 800 block of Blossom Drive.

8:13 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5: Tools were taken from an unsecured parked vehicle overnight in the first block of George Street.

6:07 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5: A 2014 Jeep Wrangler was reported stolen on the 200 block of North Franklin Street.

10:31 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5: An unsecured parked vehicle was entered and rummaged through on the 200 block of North Franklin Street.

Police have asked that any resident witnessing suspicious activity in the borough to immediately call 911. If you have been a victim of a theft in the borough, or have any information on these thefts, the Hanover police can be contacted at 717-637-5575, from 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The department issued the following reminders for residents:

Lock the doors to their vehicles at all times when not in use,

Do not leave keys or key fobs to the vehicle inside or outside the vehicle,

If possible, park in well-lighted areas,

Do not leave running vehicles unattended,

Remove all valuables from the vehicle or place them out of sight

Consider installing security cameras that surveil where your vehicle is parked.

Harrison Jones is the Hanover reporter for the Evening Sun. Reach him at hjones@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Hanover Evening Sun: Hanover police remind residents to lock cars during spree of thefts