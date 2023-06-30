New Hanover Regional Medical Center president departs hospital, Novant

It was announced Friday that New Hanover Regional Medical Center's president Shelbourn Stevens was no longer with the hospital or Novant Health.

The president of New Hanover Regional Medical Center is no longer with the hospital or its parent company, and the circumstances surrounding his departure are unclear.

Novant Health confirmed Friday morning that Shelbourn Stevens is no longer with the company, according to an emailed statement from a Novant spokesperson.

Stevens had been working in the Cape Fear region for more than three decades, according to his LinkedIn. He spent 31 years working at Brunswick Medical Center, before transitioning to New Hanover Regional Medical Center to serve as president of the hospital and of Novant's coastal market in May 2021.

The statement added, "... we appreciate his contributions to our organization over the years," but failed to clarify whether Stevens resigned or was fired, and why Stevens departed Novant Health.

Jeff Lindsay will lead Novant's Coastal Region while a search is conducted to replace Stevens, according to the statement. Lindsay currently serves as Novant Health's executive vice president and chief operating officer.

