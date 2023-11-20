Hanover is removing 75 books from school libraries

TechCrunch

OpenAI is in the process of fully collapsing on itself, following the ousting of former CEO Sam Altman in a shocking board decision. Exactly why the board decided to fire Altman is still unclear, but it seems increasingly likely that it was more about power-play shenanigans than anything else. What is clear is that Microsoft, through quick action and decisive strategic leadership from CEO Satya Nadella, is poised to emerge the clear winner, regardless of the final shape of what OpenAI looks like.