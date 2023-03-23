New Hanover Sheriff's Office charges man with animal cruelty after dog's death

The New Hanover Sheriff's Office charged a man for animal cruelty following a March 18 incident.

Deputies from the New Hanover Sheriff's Office charged a man for allegedly killing a dog in Castle Hayne.

According to a news release, Rex Heppe was charged with felony cruelty to animals, breaking and entering, and second-degree trespass.

Patrol units responded to a call on March 18 about someone assaulting a dog in their backyard on Huntsman Court. Deputies arrived and found the dog deceased. He had been beaten to death by an unknown suspect.

The office's Animal Services Unit came and collected the dog's body for a necropsy in Raleigh. After starting an investigation, a suspect who lived a couple of streets over was identified.

Deputies believe Heppe was on drugs during the time.

He was given a $50,000 secure bond.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: New Hanover Sheriff's Office charges man with animal cruelty