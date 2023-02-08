New Hanover Sheriff's Office responds to Burger King armed robbery

The New Hanover County Sheriff's Office responded to an armed robbery Tuesday.

The New Hanover County Sheriff's Office said it responded to an armed robbery at a Wilmington fast-food restaurant Tuesday.

According to a news release, it responded shortly before 7 p.m. at the Burger King in Ogden on the 7200 block of Market Street. The suspect entered the building, brandished a firearm and demanded money. The suspect then left in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information can contact the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office at https://www.newhanoversheriff.com/1066/Submit-a-Crime-Tip or at 910-798-4162.

