Hanover Township man charged with firing shots at ex-girlfriend

Jan. 3—HANOVER TWP. — A woman escaped unharmed as her ex-boyfriend leaned out a house window and allegedly fired multiple shots from a handgun with a round passing into her vehicle she occupied Tuesday.

Anthony D. Pascoe, 22, of Harrison Street, Askam section, was arraigned Wednesday by District Judge Joseph Spagnuolo of Plains Township on two counts of aggravated assault and one count each of propel missiles into an occupied vehicle, simple assault, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief. Pascoe was jailed without bail at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility as Spagnuolo deemed him a danger to the woman.

Police in Hanover Township said a projectile was recovered from the woman's vehicle, a 2014 Jeep Cherokee, as it was processed by the Pennsylvania State Police, Troop P, Forensic Services Unit.

According to the criminal complaint:

The woman told police she was invited by Pascoe who she described as her on-again, off-again boyfriend believing they were going to a tavern. As she pulled up to Pascoe's residence and exited her Jeep, she claimed to have heard a gunshot and encountered Pascoe leaning out a second-floor bedroom window holding a firearm, the complaint says.

Police in the complaint reported the woman got back into her Jeep and sped away believing she heard more gunshots. She also believed, the complaint says, Pascoe set her up to come to his residence.

The woman drove to the nearby State Police, Wilkes-Barre, barracks where she reported the alleged shooting.

Police said the woman and a dog inside her Jeep were not injured.

A search warrant was served at Pascoe's residence where police seized three long guns and a handgun.

Police in the complaint say a records check revealed Pascoe was wanted by the Luzerne County Sheriff's Office on a warrant alleging he failed to appear in court on unrelated simple assault and harassment charges.