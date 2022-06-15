Hanover Township man pleads guilty to shooting, role in slashing

Jun. 15—WILKES-BARRE — As the Luzerne County jury trial of Jocelyn Lee Rodriguez began on charges she slashed a woman's face, co-defendant Malik Macon in another courtroom pleaded guilty to his role in the alleged assault, and for an unrelated shooting at a Hanover Township service station.

Macon, 29, admitted to luring an ex-girlfriend to Simpson Street in Wilkes-Barre, where city police allege Rodriguez, 29, slashed her face multiple times on March 16, 2020. Macon further admitted to discharging a firearm at Taquil Lashemel Baley, 22, at the gasoline pump islands of Starr Convenient Mart on South Main Street on Aug. 6, 2020.

Assistant District Attorney Drew McLaughlin announced the plea agreements in the separate cases before President Judge Michael T. Vough. Macon was scheduled for a jury trial this week.

Under the plea agreements, Macon pled guilty to criminal conspiracy to commit aggravated assault in the Simpson Street slashing, and aggravated assault and firearms not to be carried without a license for the service station shooting.

In a related case related to the shooting, a jury convicted Macon of illegally possessing a loaded firearm, which was severed from the shooting, following a two day trial in April.

Vough said he will sentence Macon on all the cases Aug. 4.

As Macon pled guilty, Rodriguez's trial begun before Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. in another courtroom.

Wilkes-Barre police allege Macon called an ex-girlfriend wanting to meet on Simpson Street as she was relocating to Georgia. When she arrived, Macon got into her vehicle and drove under a train trestle where he got out and Rodriguez entered, slashing the woman's face multiple times, according to court records.

As the woman attempted to flee her vehicle, police allege Myesha Upshur, 28, was outside and held the door closed.

Rodriguez is facing trial on two counts each of aggravated assault and simple assault and a single count of reckless endangerment.

Upshur's trial on five counts of criminal conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, simple assault and reckless endangerment is scheduled for September before Sklarosky.

Baley, 22, pled guilty to firearms not to be carried without a license and reckless endangerment for engaging in gunfire with Macon at the service station. He is scheduled to be sentenced July 21.