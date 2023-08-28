Hanover Township police charge man after domestic disturbance

Aug. 28—HANOVER TWP. — Police in Hanover Township charged a man from Scranton after a woman claimed he struck her with a face and cellular phone charging cords inside her Boland Avenue residence Sunday.

Delante Thomas Chloe, 21, of North Main Street, admitted during an interview with police he threw a wire at the woman and also shoving her causing her to strike her head during an argument, according to court records.

The woman claimed Chloe got upset when she went out with friends, struck her in the head with a face and whipped her multiple times with cellular phone cords, court records say.

She also claimed, according to court records, Chloe kept her from leaving her residence for three days.

Chloe was arraigned by District Judge Joseph Halesey of Hanover Township on two counts each of simple assault, child endangerment and harassment, and one count of aggravated assault, aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault and unlawful restraint. Chloe was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $250,000 bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police responded to a domestic disturbance at 173 1/2 Boland Ave. at about 8:40 a.m. where they met a woman.

The woman claimed she woke up and got into an argument with her boyfriend, Chloe, because she went out with friends the night before.

She alleged Chloe struck her in the head with a vase and struck her in the knees with wires before she managed to escape without wearing clothes while being chased by Chloe down the street.

When officers arrived, Chloe was taken into custody when he returned to the residence.

The woman gave different stories of what happened, claiming Chloe was angry with her for going out with friends and also reporting Chloe held her against her will for three days, the complaint says.

Police said two children, ages 4 and 3, were found in a bedroom after the woman ran into the house.

The children told officers they were hungry and were taken into protective custody by Luzerne County Children and Youth Services.

The woman also claimed she had friends over Saturday night into Sunday and had invited Chloe via text messages.

Chloe, during the interview with police, said the dispute began when he attempted to kiss the woman but she refused, the complaint says.