Hanover Township police charge man with delivering lethal dose of fentanyl

Nov. 2—HANOVER TWP. — A Wilkes-Barre man was arraigned Wednesday on allegations he delivered fentanyl that resulted in the overdose death of a Hanover Township man earlier this year.

Todd Dawsey, 43, of East Elm Street, was charged after Hanover Township police traced multiple text messages and other communications he had with Richard Cassano III on May 20 and May 21, according to court records.

Cassano was found deceased inside his West Liberty Street home just after 9 a.m. on May 21, court records say.

An autopsy report indicated Cassano died from fentanyl and methamphetamine toxicity.

When Cassano's body was found, police recovered eight bags of fentanyl and an empty bag, including a cellular phone, in his residence.

Police allege Cassano sent multiple text messages to Dawsey to buy fentanyl including prices and location to meet on May 20.

Court records say Cassano purchased a brick of fentanyl, or 50 bags, for $120 from Dawsey.

Dawsey was arraigned by District Judge Joseph Halesey of Hanover Township on charges of drug delivery resulting in death, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and criminal use of communication facility. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $75,000 bail.

After Cassano's body was found, Wilkes-Barre police set up surveillance of Dawsey's residence and followed him in a vehicle when he dropped off a child at a local school. Dawsey was stopped for a traffic violation as he was returning to his residence.

Based on the death investigation in Hanover Township, a search warrant was executed on Dawsey's residence as police found the cellular phone used to communicate with Cassano and a lock box containing suspected Ecstasy tablets, methamphetamine and cash, according to court records.

Police further found in other areas of Dawsey's residence methamphetamine, paraphernalia, cocaine and marijuana, court records say.

Dawsey was charged by Wilkes-Barre police on felony drug trafficking and misdemeanor drug possession charges and on an unrelated domestic assault offenses involving a woman on Aug. 20.