Hanover Township police seeking man after pursuit

Jul. 20—HANOVER TWP. — Police in Hanover Township are seeking the whereabouts of Corey James Kittle, 30, on an arrest warrant charging him with initiating a pursuit on Sunday.

The arrest warrant obtained Tuesday charges Kittle, last known address as West Broad Street, Nanticoke, with 20 offenses including criminal trespass, fleeing or attempting to elude police, evading arrest, reckless endangering, accidents involving damage to attended vehicle and criminal mischief.

In an unrelated case, Kittle is facing charges of terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment filed by Nanticoke police for an alleged domestic disturbance involving a woman on June 2.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Kittle is asked to call Hanover Township police at 570-825-1254.

