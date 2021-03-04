Hanover Twp. man charged with stabbing cop

James Halpin, The Citizens' Voice, Wilkes-Barre, Pa.
·2 min read

Mar. 3—A suicidal man stabbed a police officer and cut his own neck before being disarmed during a struggle in Hanover Twp. last month, police said.

Paul L. Weisgerber, 27, was arraigned Wednesday on aggravated assault charges alleging he charged police with knives clutched in each hand during an attack in his home at 74 Rutter St. the evening of Feb. 18.

According to the complaint, officers were initially dispatched to a report that Weisgerber had put a gun to his head and pulled the trigger, but the weapon was on safe and did not fire.

When Patrolman John Vanwhy went into the home, Weisgerber charged at him holding two knives, stabbing the officer in the upper left side of his body, according to the complaint.

Vanwhy used a Taser on Weisgerber twice, with no effect, as backup officers arrived on scene, police said.

The arriving officers ordered Weisgerber to drop the knives but he refused and was Tasered twice more while advancing on the officers, according to the charges.

Police said Weisgerber made "suicidal gestures" and then cut his own neck. His mother finally charged at him and disarmed him, police said.

Officers then subdued Weisgerber and took him into custody, police said.

Vanwhy was taken to Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, where he was treated and released for his stab wound, according to the complaint.

Weisgerber was also taken to the hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

Police charged Weisgerber with aggravated assault, simple assault and reckless endangerment.

Magisterial District Judge Joseph A. Halesey arraigned Weisgerber on the charges Wednesday afternoon and set his bail at $100,000.

Weisgerber was being held at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility with a preliminary hearing set for March 17.

