Hanover Twp. man gets prison on drug, weapons charges

Mar. 29—A Hanover Twp. man has been sentenced to serve more than five years in federal prison on drug and weapons charges, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Caleb Guerrier, 39, was sentenced Monday before U.S. District Court Judge Malachy E. Mannion, who imposed a sentence of 63 months in prison on charges of being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition and possessing crack cocaine with the intent to distribute.

Prosecutors say a raid of Guerrier's home in March 2014 turned up a cache of weapons and ammunition, including five pistols, a sawed-off shotgun and multiple boxes of ammunition.

Three of the pistols had obliterated serial numbers, prosecutors said.

The search also turned up drug paraphernalia and $195 in cash, prosecutors said.

The drug charge stemmed from a June 2016 search of a storage unit Guerrier rented in Wilkes-Barre that turned up crack, ammunition and $5,000 in cash, according to prosecutors.

Guerrier previously pleaded guilty to both charges.

In addition to the prison sentence, Mannion ordered Guerrier to remain on probation for three years upon his release, prosecutors said.

