Hanover Twp. man pleads to drug, weapons charges

James Halpin, The Citizens' Voice, Wilkes-Barre, Pa.
·1 min read

Feb. 25—A Hanover Twp. man has pleaded guilty to federal drug and weapons charges, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Caleb Guerrier, 39, pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges of possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and possessing crack cocaine with the intent to distribute.

U.S. District Court Judge Malachy E. Mannion accepted the plea and will impose a sentence at a later date.

Prosecutors said authorities raided Guerrier's home in March 2014, finding a cache of weapons and ammunition, including five pistols — three of which had their serial numbers scratched off — a sawed-off shotgun, ammunition, drug paraphernalia and $195 in cash.

In June 2016, investigators found crack cocaine and ammunition in a storage unit Guerrier had rented in a Wilkes-Barre Twp., prosecutors said.

Guerrier faces a maximum penalty of up to 30 years in prison and a $1.25 million fine, according to prosecutors.

The FBI, the Luzerne County Drug Task Force and Hanover Twp. police investigated the case.

Contact the writer:

jhalpin@citizensvoice.com

570-821-2058

