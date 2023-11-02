Hanover woman, 18, charged with allegedly entering unlocked home and striking residents

A Hanover woman is facing felony charges after allegedly entering an unlocked home and striking the residents in their bedroom early Tuesday morning, according to court records.

Naoma Johnson, 18, of Hanover, was arrested by Hanover Police and charged with felony burglary, felony criminal trespass, summary harassment, and summary consumption of liquor/malt or brewed beverages following the incident.

Court records show that Hanover Borough Police were called to the 400 block of Baltimore Street at 2:16 a.m. on Tuesday morning for a reported burglary and assault.

Officers arrived and met with the two residents of the home, who told officers that they were asleep in their bedroom when they heard their dogs barking. Shortly after, the affidavit says, one of the residents heard a knock on his bedroom door and opened the door to see a female, Johnson, who was known to him.

When the male resident opened the bedroom door, the affidavit states, Johnson entered the room and allegedly began to strike both of the residents "numerous times," before the male resident was able to get her to leave the house.

Court records show that Johnson was charged by police with "Harassment - Subject to Physical Contact" as a result of her striking the two residents.

Both residents told police that Johnson did not have permission to enter the house and had allegedly entered their home through an unlocked back door, according to the affidavit.

Shortly after police were called, Johnson was located by Hanover officers several blocks away from the home. There, an officer detected a smell of alcohol, and Johnson, 18, admitted to officers that she had consumed two shots of gin, the affidavit states.

Johnson, unable to post $15,000 bail, was confined in York County Prison.

