Hanover woman, 66, allegedly stabbed her son for 'not shutting up': police

A Hanover woman was arrested Sunday after she allegedly stabbed her son for "not shutting up," according to court records.

Laura Stevens, 66, of the 500 block of Szwoyer Alley, was arrested by Hanover Police and was charged with felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor simple assault, misdemeanor possessing an instrument of a crime with intent, and summary harassment,.

Hanover Borough Police Department was called to the scene in the 500 block of Szwoyer Alley around 1:39 a.m. on Sunday for a reported stabbing.

When police arrived, they found a male victim bleeding from a stab wound in his abdomen, according to the affidavit of probable cause.

Officers spoke with Stevens, the mother of the male victim, and Stevens allegedly admitted to officers that she had stabbed her son because he would not shut up. She additionally told officers that "she missed her mark" when she stabbed the victim in the abdomen, the affidavit states.

Police said they spoke with another witness on the scene who told them the victim and Stevens were arguing when he arrived and that he saw Stevens stab the victim during the argument.

Stevens was released on $10,000 bail Monday, according to court records.

Harrison Jones is the Hanover reporter for the Evening Sun. Contact him at hjones@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Hanover Evening Sun: Hanover Pa. woman, 66, allegedly stabbed her son for 'not shutting up'