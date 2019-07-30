Is Hans Energy Company Limited's (HKG:554) CEO Pay Justified?

Dong Yang has been the CEO of Hans Energy Company Limited (HKG:554) since 2016. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Dong Yang's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing our data says that Hans Energy Company Limited has a market cap of HK$1.1b, and is paying total annual CEO compensation of HK$2.4m. (This is based on the year to December 2018). We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at HK$1.3m. We took a group of companies with market capitalizations below HK$1.6b, and calculated the median CEO total compensation to be HK$1.8m.

It would therefore appear that Hans Energy Company Limited pays Dong Yang more than the median CEO remuneration at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this fact alone doesn't mean the remuneration is too high. We can get a better idea of how generous the pay is by looking at the performance of the underlying business.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Hans Energy, below.

Is Hans Energy Company Limited Growing?

Over the last three years Hans Energy Company Limited has grown its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 38% per year (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 28%.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. The combination of strong revenue growth with medium-term earnings per share improvement certainly points to the kind of growth I like to see. Although we don't have analyst forecasts, you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Hans Energy Company Limited Been A Good Investment?

Hans Energy Company Limited has not done too badly by shareholders, with a total return of 9.6%, over three years. But they would probably prefer not to see CEO compensation far in excess of the median.

In Summary...

We compared total CEO remuneration at Hans Energy Company Limited with the amount paid at companies with a similar market capitalization. We found that it pays well over the median amount paid in the benchmark group.

Importantly, though, the company has impressed with its earnings per share growth, over three years. We also think investors are doing ok, over the same time period. So, considering the EPS growth we do not wish to criticize the level of CEO compensation, though we'd recommend further research on management. Whatever your view on compensation, you might want to check if insiders are buying or selling Hans Energy shares (free trial).

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

