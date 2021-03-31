For Hans Tung, the personal becomes public in a growing campaign to 'stop Asian hate'

Connie Loizos
·5 min read

Longtime venture capitalist Hans Tung is a big guy. His size might just be lifesaving.

A first-generation Taiwanese-American who came to the U.S. and to L.A. specifically in 1984, it was a fraught time for the then 14-year-old. Two years earlier, a 27-year-old, Chinese-American draftsman named Vincent Chin was beaten to death in Detroit by a Chrysler plant supervisor and his stepson, a laid-off autoworker, who reportedly believed that Chin was of Japanese descent and were angry over the growing success of Japan's auto industry. He was killed the night of his own bachelor party.

Anti-Asian sentiment may have seemed to lessen over the following decades, but it has still remained constant, and Tung as been on the receiving end of it, he says. "Growing up, I faced my share of taunts, of racial epithets, whether it was in California or Boston or New York. I'm fortunate that I'm over 6'4" tall and weigh more than 200 pounds," or he might be physically harassed at some point, too.

Tung has never been more mindful of his size than now, with anti-Asian sentiment abruptly worsening last year based on political rhetoric about the coronavirus. "As COVID broke out in China, we knew that Asian Americans would be blamed," says Tung, who flies back and forth to China routinely for work as a managing director with the cross-border investment firm GGV Capital. "We saw this with SARS, too, but it wasn't as big a pandemic, so people were being harassed and not killed."

Anecdotally, Tung believes life is more dangerous right now for Asians in the U.S. based on conversations with friends and family members and the worrisome headlines to emerge of elderly individuals in particular being beaten on the streets of San Francisco and Oakland and on New York subways and outside of Times Square, as happened on Monday when a 65-year-old woman was viscously attacked in a scene that was filmed by an onlooker and has provoked national outrage.

The numbers back him up. From 2019 to 2020, overall hate crime rate declined while hate crimes targeting Asians increased, as first reported by NBC based on analysis released by the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino. Overall, its examination revealed that while such crimes decreased overall by 7 percent last year, those targeting Asian people rose by nearly 150 percent, with the biggest surge in New York, where anti-Asian hate crimes rose from three in 2019 to 28 last year, a 833% increase.

With those numbers seemingly continuing to climb in 2021, Tung and his partners at GGV Capital decided to take action two weeks ago, quickly settling on what they do best, which is to respond to the rising violence with their financial muscle and network. A first step was publicly offering to match $100,000 in donations to organizations that support the AAPI (Asian American and Pacific Islander) communities. GGV's move was almost immediately matched by other investors and founders eager to help, including Jeremy Liew of Lightspeed Venture Partners and Eric Kim and Chi-Hua Chien of Goodwater Capital, who are also matching up to $100,000 in donations.

Fast forward and Tung says that 11 days into GGV's de facto Twitter campaign, roughly $5 million in donations have now been made by more than 175 founders (including Jen Rubio, Stewart Butterfield, and Eric Yuan) and members of more than 30 venture firms in a kind of partnership that is "rare to see in the VC community," Tung notes.

It's a great start, says Tung, who is among the 15% of Asian-Pacific Islanders who are partners at U.S. venture firms, according to National Venture Capital Association figures.

At the same time, he notes that the problem is ongoing and that more resources -- which everyone is sending on an individual basis to a variety of Asian-American community groups that are dealing with a spiking racism and its implications -- are needed. Indeed, to help funnel donor interest in the right direction, GGV is recommending at least five organizations whose work it believes to be making an impact. These include Asian Americans Advancing Justice, Red Canary Song, GoFundMe Support the AAPI Community, Stop AAPI Hate, and Compassion in Oakland.

Tung takes pains to note that GGV has been active in other campaigns, including AllRaise, the organization that's bringing more gender equality to investment firms and to the board room. He says that his partners were also highly moved by the Black Lives Matter movement last spring, donating to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund and the Southern Poverty Law Center, among other organizations.

He says that earlier movements -- including an effort by investor Ryan Sarver of Redpoint last year to help both front-line workers and restaurant workers by devising a way for donors to “buy” chef-made meals for hospital staff -- have been experiences from which he has learned.

One of those lessons is that when something is close enough to one's heart, it's worth the risk of being perceived as a "VC who is showing off" if it moves the needle.

In this case, says Tung, "so many of these crimes are treated as individual incidents and not as hate crimes," which come with more severe penalties, he is determined to raise awareness and visibility into the matter, even if it means making himself more vulnerable about his own experience than he might be fully comfortable.

"When it comes to Asian hate, it's such a personal matter," he says.

Recommended Stories

  • Democrat Rita Hart ends election challenge to Iowa congressional seat

    FOX News Congressional Correspondent Chad Pergram has the details from Capitol Hill on 'Special Report'

  • Brazil: Political crisis and Covid surge rock Bolsonaro

    President Bolsonaro is left reeling after record deaths and the resignation of military chiefs.

  • Biden admin aims for U.S. leadership in offshore wind: official

    The Biden administration aims to transform the United States into the world’s leading producer of energy from offshore wind after years of lagging behind Europe, a senior official said on Wednesday. President Joe Biden’s cabinet earlier this week unveiled a plan to boost the industry that promised new acreage, faster permitting, and billions of dollars in financing - part of his sweeping plan to fight climate change by decarbonizing the economy. "The distinction now is that we have a president and an administration that is really harnessing this opportunity to fight climate change and to create good paying union jobs," Amanda Lefton, director of the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, said in an interview.

  • Mozambique: Dozens dead after militant assault on Palma

    Witnesses say civilians with boats are evacuating survivors of a violent raid on the town of Palma.

  • Pandemic beachgoers brought new trash to Florida. Here are some cleanups you can join

    It’s another brisk Sunday afternoon, so you decide to grab your bathing suit and head to the beach. But while spreading out your towel on the warm sand, you spot a thin white string creeping out of the ground.

  • Tesla To Miss Street Estimate On Q1 Deliveries But Don't Be Alarmed, Says Munster

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) is expected to miss Wall Street expectations of 174,000 deliveries for the first quarter due to near-term headwinds, but that's not a cause for concern, according to long-time Tesla analyst Gene Munster. What Happened: Munster, the managing partner and co-founder of venture capital firm Loup Ventures, expects Tesla to deliver “closer to” 160,000 vehicles in the first quarter. The company reported deliveries of 88,400 vehicles in the prior-year quarter and 180,667 vehicles in the preceding fourth quarter. Tesla is scheduled to release its first-quarter delivery numbers later this week. The company is coming off a year in which it delivered a record 499,550 vehicles. However, Munster said there was no cause for alarm as reasons for Tesla likely missing delivery estimates in the quarter are temporary, and the near-term headwinds will eventually turn into long-term tailwinds. See Also: How To Invest In Tesla Stock Near-Term Headwinds: The headwinds cited by Munster include the Chinese New Year - as China is an important part of the Tesla growth story, a typically soft March quarter for the auto industry, and fewer days in the first quarter. Munster also noted that there were four incremental headwinds for Tesla in the March quarter. These include the chip shortage that continues to impact automakers, upcoming tax credits, the Model S and X refresh, and a small fire at the Fremont factory that led to a little bit of “production hiccup” for Tesla earlier this month. Long-Term Tailwinds: However, the headwinds of the tax credit and refresh of the Model S and X are expected by Munster to turn into long-term tailwinds for Tesla. Rumors of a refresh of the Model S and X have been swirling for a while Munster feels Tesla is on the right track and is “going to participate nicely” in the future of electrification of vehicles, autonomy and other energy-related products. Wedbush Analyst: In contrast to Munster, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives said Tuesday he estimates Tesla will beat Wall Street expectations for deliveries in the first quarter. Price Action: Tesla shares closed about 4% higher on Tuesday at $635.62. Read Next: Tesla Customers — Facing Duplicate Charges While Buying New Cars — Can't Get The EV Maker To Issue Refunds: CNBC Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news. Latest Ratings for TSLA DateFirmActionFromTo Mar 2021JefferiesMaintainsHold Mar 2021MizuhoInitiates Coverage OnBuy Mar 2021New StreetUpgradesNeutralBuy View More Analyst Ratings for TSLA View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaTesla Aims To Build 5 Semi Trucks A Week At New Production Line Near Giga Nevada: ReportCathie Wood's Ark Space Exploration ETF Has 'No Reason' To Exist, Says Cramer© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Breaking Down China’s Economy

    Mar.30 -- Jian Chang, Asia Pacific chief China economist at Barclays Plc., discusses China’s March Manufacturing PMI data and what it means for the economy. She speaks on “Bloomberg Markets: China Open.”

  • The Secret Service arrested a 30-year-old man who allegedly broke into the Swiss embassy in DC and assaulted the ambassador

    Christian David Mandeville left a backpack outside of the gate which the officer said was suspicious but has since been cleared, court documents said.

  • Why Authorities Have Declined to Release the Cause of Tiger Woods' Car Crash

    L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva confirmed investigators have concluded their investigation into Tiger Woods' car crash, but told reporters they wouldn't be releasing their findings.

  • Attack on Asian-American woman seen on CCTV footage released by NYPD

    The New York City Police Department has released surveillance footage of an attack on a 65-year-old Asian-American woman, asking for the public's assistance in identifying the individual who kicked the woman to the ground and who the NYPD says made anti-Asian statements toward her.

  • A ‘History of Exclusion, of Erasure, of Invisibility.’ Why the Asian-American Story Is Missing From Many U.S. Classrooms

    Educators say that anti-Asian racism is directly linked to how the AAPI community is often depicted in U.S. history

  • Tens of thousands feared displaced in deadly attack on Mozambique gas town

    MAPUTO (Reuters) -Tens of thousands of people are feared to have been displaced following a deadly attack by Islamic State-linked insurgents on a gas hub town in northern Mozambique, aid agencies said, as rescuers searched for survivors on Tuesday. Many of those fleeing were believed to have scattered into dense forest or to have attempted to escape by boat when Palma came under attack on Wednesday, aid workers told Reuters. Mozambique's government has confirmed dozens of deaths, including at least seven killed when militants ambushed a convoy of vehicles trying to escape a besieged hotel on Friday.

  • Under pressure, some Ga. corporate leaders slam voting bill

    Some of Georgia's most prominent corporate leaders on Wednesday began to more forcefully criticize the state's sweeping new election law, acknowledging concerns of civil rights activists and Black business executives who say the measure targets non-white voters and threatens the democratic process. The chief executives of Delta Air Lines and Coca-Cola pivoted from earlier, more equivocal statements and called the law “unacceptable," opening an unusual rift with Republican leaders who championed the legislation and typically enjoy a cozy relationship with the state's business community. Civil rights activists blamed influential executives for not helping spike the new law that's become a focal point in the nationwide, partisan fight over voting rights, and there is rising pressure nationally on corporate titans to defend voting rights more explicitly and oppose Republican efforts in states that could follow Georgia’s lead.

  • Jailed Fatah leader shakes up Palestinian election by running rival candidates against his own party

    Jailed Palestinian leader Marwan Barghouti threw the May 22 parliamentary elections into turmoil on Wednesday by announcing a rival slate of candidates to run against his own Fatah party. Barghouti and Nasser Al-Qudwa - a nephew of the party's late founder and figurehead Yasser Arafat - laid down a direct challenge to Fatah leader President Mahmoud Abbas by registering their own list which they called "Freedom". The breakaway group was headed by Qudwa and Barghouti's wife Fadwa, who both arrived at the Central Election Commission headquarters in the West Bank city of Ramallah an hour ahead of the midnight registration deadline.

  • The minimum wage would be $44 an hour if it had grown at the same rate as Wall Street bonuses

    Bonuses in the white-dominated finance industry have grown by more than 1,200% since 1985, while the federal minimum wage barely doubled.

  • These Modern Dressers Prove That Style and Function Are One and the Same

    Organic materials tend to soften the look of a space, no matter the style, and this soft-close dresser is proof that a modern dresser can take many forms. Get it now! Though a completely mirrored chest of drawers feels ultra-contemporary, the seriously symmetrical design recalls the glamour of early-19th-century Empire furniture. Get it now! When it comes to coastal-chic pieces, Serena & Lily is our go-to.

  • Indonesia finds Sriwijaya Air jet's cockpit voice recorder

    Indonesian navy divers have recovered the cockpit voice recorder of a Sriwijaya Air jet that crashed into the Java Sea in January, killing all 62 people on board, officials said Wednesday. Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi said divers retrieved the cockpit recorder at about 08.00 p.m. Tuesday local time, near where the flight data recorder was recovered three days after the accident. If the voice recorder is undamaged, it might tell investigators what the pilots were doing — or failing to do — to regain control of the plane during its brief, erratic flight.

  • Former president attempts to jab Fauci and Birx as US vaccinations climb to over 95 million

    In January, Fauci described working for President Joe Biden's administration as "a somewhat liberating feeling."

  • 22 surprising things you probably didn't know about 'How I Met Your Mother'

    The sitcom is well-known for its controversial ending, but there are plenty of things even the biggest fans might not know about the show.

  • New WRAL series focuses on murder of Michael Jordan’s father and troubling legal issues

    “Moment of Truth,” available through Amazon Prime, looks at the killing of James Jordan and the questions surrounding the conviction of Daniel Green.