Hansa Biopharma to host conference call to provide interim results for the first quarter of 2020 and business update

LUND, Sweden, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hansa Biopharma will publish its interim report for January-March 2020 at 8:00 a.m. CET on April 28, 2020. All interested parties are invited to participate in a telephone conference, which will include a presentation of the interim results and a business update, on the same date at 2:00 p.m. CET. The event will be hosted by Hansa Biopharma's CEO, Søren Tulstrup, and CFO, Donato Spota, and the presentation will be held in English.

Slides used in the presentation will be live on the company website during the call under "Events & Webcast," and will also be made available online after the call.

To participate in the telephone conference, please use the dial-in details provided below:

Dial-in numbers for participants:



SE: +46-8-50-55-83-54

UK: +44-333-300-92-69

US: +1-833-249-84-06





The webcast will be available on https://hansa.eventcdn.net/2020q1/

For further information, please contact:

Klaus Sindahl

Head of Investor Relations

Hansa Biopharma

Mobile: +46-(0)-709-298 269

E-mail: klaus.sindahl@hansabiopharma.com

