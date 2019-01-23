Hansard Global Plc (LON:HSD): What Are The Future Prospects?

The most recent earnings update Hansard Global Plc’s (LON:HSD) released in June 2018 showed that the company experienced a immense headwind with earnings deteriorating by -12%. Below is my commentary, albeit very simple and high-level, on how market analysts perceive Hansard Global’s earnings growth trajectory over the next couple of years and whether the future looks brighter. I will be looking at earnings excluding extraordinary items to exclude one-off activities to get a better understanding of the underlying drivers of earnings.

Market analysts’ prospects for this coming year seems positive, with earnings increasing by a robust 17%. This growth seems to continue into the following year with rates reaching double digit 22% compared to today’s earnings, and finally hitting UK£9.8m by 2022.

Even though it is informative understanding the growth rate year by year relative to today’s value, it may be more beneficial to estimate the rate at which the company is growing on average every year. The pro of this method is that we can get a bigger picture of the direction of Hansard Global’s earnings trajectory over the long run, irrespective of near term fluctuations, which may be more relevant for long term investors. To compute this rate, I’ve inserted a line of best fit through analyst consensus of forecasted earnings. The slope of this line is the rate of earnings growth, which in this case is 11%. This means that, we can assume Hansard Global will grow its earnings by 11% every year for the next couple of years.

Next Steps:

For Hansard Global, there are three essential aspects you should further examine:

Financial Health: Does it have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Valuation: What is HSD worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether HSD is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Growth Alternatives: Are there other high-growth stocks you could be holding instead of HSD? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large growth potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

