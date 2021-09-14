Hanska man convicted of fourth sex assault

Sep. 14—A Hanska man who was convicted of molesting a fourth child will not spend any additional time in prison.

A Brown County District judge found Christopher Lee Konakowitz, 39, guilty of felony criminal sexual conduct earlier this month. A woman said Konakowitz sexually assaulted her while she slept when she was 5 years old in 2001. The woman came forward after hearing he had been arrested for molesting other girls.

Konakowitz was sentenced Tuesday to more than 13 years in prison. But the sentence is concurrent to the sentences that sent him to prison until at least 2035 on prior convictions for abusing three other girls. Prison sentences are typically levied concurrently.