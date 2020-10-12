Home
Mail
News
Finance
Sports
Entertainment
Search
Mobile
More
Yahoo
Search
Search News
Search web
Skip to Navigation
Skip to Main Content
Skip to Related Content
Mail
Advertisement
Watch Live
Senators question SCOTUS nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett
Hanson: Biden must be 'fully engaged' in last weeks before election
FOX News Videos
•
October 12, 2020
Hoover Institution senior fellow breaks down the stakes of the election on 'The Ingraham Angle.'
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting.
What to Read Next
Live: Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett confirmation hearings
Yahoo News
Barrett evades Democrats' questions on Obamacare, abortion
Politico
McConnell, McGrath spar over federal response to coronavirus
Associated Press
Trump's Supreme Court pick avoids questions on abortion, gay marriage
Reuters
Trump presses attack on Fauci in dispute over campaign ad
Yahoo News
Data: More than 10 million early votes cast so far ahead of election
Yahoo News Video
Barrett declines to say whether Trump has authority to delay the election
The Week
PHOTOS: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg — A look back
Yahoo News Photo Staff
Bipartisan Christian group forms super PAC to oppose Trump
Associated Press
Amazon Prime Day 2020's 10 absolute best deals —get them before they sell out!
Yahoo Life Shopping
Mitch McConnell Laughs When Confronted On Senate Inaction Over Coronavirus
HuffPost
Trump, downplaying risk, says he's ready to 'kiss everyone' at his first campaign trail rally since COVID-19 diagnosis
Yahoo News
Does voter fraud justify voter ID laws? Yahoo News Explains
Yahoo News Video
Global Dementia Pipeline Review 2020 Featuring 119 Companies & Respective Drug Profiles - ResearchAndMarkets.com
Business Wire
Guinness World Records says teen has the world’s longest legs: ‘You don’t really fit into the category of “normal”‘
In The Know
Ozzy’s mysterious daughter Aimée Osbourne on finding her own voice and why she’ll never regret not doing reality TV
Yahoo Music
Nevada man's COVID-19 reinfection, the first in the US, is 'yellow caution light' about risk of coronavirus
USA TODAY
Woman starts 'Sisterhood of the Traveling Wedding Dress' group offering used gowns to brides in need
Yahoo Life
Georgia sees big turnout as in-person voting begins
Yahoo News Video
Trump news – live: President pulls ads in swing states, as Amy Coney Barrett refuses to rule out abortion reversal
The Independent
Tyra Banks explains what 'DWTS' viewers 'did not see' during last week's 'technical issues behind the scenes'
Yahoo TV
CNN Fact-Checker Debunks The Donald Trump 'Lie That Won't Die'
HuffPost
Analysis: 'I have failed' - Kim Jong Un shows tearful side in confronting North Korea's hardships
Reuters
The Smart Toothbrush That Always Gives Me a Fresh-From-the-Dentist Clean Is on Sale
Real Simple
Yahoo News Network
Help
Privacy (Updated)
Privacy Dashboard
Suggestions
About our Ads
Terms (Updated)
Sitemap