Hanson Police searching for missing 12-year-old girl

Police in Hanson are searching for a 12-year-old girl who has not been seen since Saturday.

Police say Ashlynn Gill may be in the Whitman or Randolph areas.

She is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hanson Police Department at 781-293-4625.

