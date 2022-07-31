Hanson Police searching for missing 12-year-old girl
Police in Hanson are searching for a 12-year-old girl who has not been seen since Saturday.
Police say Ashlynn Gill may be in the Whitman or Randolph areas.
She is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Hanson Police Department at 781-293-4625.
