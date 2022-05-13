Hanson Police seeking vehicle involved in hit-and-run

The Hanson Police Department is seeking a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run with a bicyclist, Thursday evening.

The incident took place on Maquan St, shortly before 6 p.m., according to Police. When police and fire officials arrived, they located a man in his 40s, suffering from serious injuries as a result of the crash. The vehicle that struck the cyclist did not stay on scene.

The man was taken to an area hospital by medical helicopter, according to police.

“Hanson Police are actively seeking a midsized white crossover-type SUV with possible front end and passenger side damage. The vehicle was captured on a digital home camera just prior to the crash, heading east on Route 14 toward Pembroke” police said in a release posted to their Facebook page.

Anyone with any information on this crash is asked to call Hanson Police at 781-293-4625.

Hanson Police are actively seeking the above vehicle. The SUV may have possible front end and passenger side damage.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

