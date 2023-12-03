Hanukkah event celebrates first night Thursday at Jon R. Hunt Plaza in South Bend

SOUTH BEND — The city of South Bend and the Jewish community will celebrate the first night of Hanukkah from 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Jon R. Hunt Plaza in front of the Morris Performing Arts Center, 211 N. Michigan St.

Events will include the lighting of the shamash and the first night's candle on the giant menorah that will be on the outdoor plaza.

Leaders in the community are scheduled to speak, and refreshments that include sufganiyot (doughnuts) and hot cocoa will be served.

The event is open to the public.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Hanukkah event planned for Thursday at Jon R. Hunt Plaza in South Bend