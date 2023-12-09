Hanukkah is no minor Jewish holiday. It becomes a crucial test for self-understanding.

Shellie Branson, left, brought 18-month-old Gigi Green up on stage to see the menorah after it was lit during a Hanukkah celebration at the Trager Family Jewish Community Center on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022.

Judaism is a “community of interpretation” rather than a community of common dogmas. In celebrating foundational events of our communal history, we describe the past in light of who we are, what our values reflect and who we aspire to be. We share the events, texts and rituals of our collective past, but each one of us, and every Jewish community has its own particular interpretation of that past. As in families, each member experiences and remembers common events from their own unique perspective. In retelling family stories every person will share a different account of what happened and what lessons must be learned.

All Jews light the same Hanukkah candles

All Jews light the same Hanukkah candles, doing the same ritual. We may feel a false sense of unity about what we remember and the values we share.

The candles are symbolic - they are meant to “proclaim the miracle” to all those who pass by our Jewish windows. We are advertising a message. Lighting the candles is to testify to the values you wish to live by.

A strange tale: How we rescued the haunted menorah of the old Jewish Community Center

What values would you advertise in your front yard?

The story of Hanukkah is not mentioned in the Bible; Jews never agreed on how to interpret this story or the symbols of Hanukkah.

The history of the Maccabean period reveals a terrible cultural, class, and religious civil war among Jews (Hellenist, Hassidic, and moderate). Each group claims the symbols and the heroes of Hanukkah as their own.

Not just latkes: What this Jewish chef wants you to know about Hanukkah foods

In our era of pluralism within the Jewish communities, Hanukkah becomes a crucial test for the self-understanding of each group of Jews. Precisely because Hanukkah lacks an agreed-upon narrative, it becomes a kind of Rorschach test for the self-projection and self-creation of Jewish communities. Interestingly enough, Jewish movements across the board have invested a great deal of creative energy to revive and reshape Hanukkah to carry their banners for Jewish renaissance. For all of them, Hanukkah is no minor holiday about ancient history.

These multiple interpretations are meant to challenge us to choose our own perspective. It is not enough to light the candle and say we recall the past. Each recollection is an interpretation, and we must reflect on the implications of these interpretations for the Jewish tasks that lie before us “in our days, and at this time.”

Rabbi David Ariel-Joel is the Senior Rabbi at The Temple in Louisville, Kentucky. The Temple is the largest and oldest synagogue in the state of Kentucky.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: All Jews light the same Hanukkah candles, but the community is diverse