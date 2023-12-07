It's a 'Hanukkah Wonderland' at Palm Beach's The Colony, as holiday event draws large crowd

The annual Hanukkah Wonderland event sponsored by Chabad House Palm Beach Tuesday drew 140 guests to The Colony Hotel.

Held in the hotel's East Garden, the afternoon event included kids' activities, booths, a bounce house, and a gelt drop conducted by Palm Beach Fire Rescue.

Isabella Cullen, 18 months, paints a menorah during the Palm Beach Chanukah Wonderland at The Colony hosted by The Chabad House Tuesday December 5, 2023 in Palm Beach.

Guests also were treated to a light dinner plus latkes and donuts. Entertainment was provided by Magic With Lily.

“It’s hard to imagine taking Judaism into adulthood, cultivating good feelings, joyous feelings of being a Jew if we are exploring only how terrible it is to be picked on," Hindel Levitin, program director of The Chabad House’s annual Chanukah on Worth told the Daily News.

"If we are so involved in damage control, we run the risk of failing to give ourselves and our children a positive Jewish identity. That’s where Hanukkah Wonderland and all that Chabad offers this Hanukkah comes in, because our nation's future is bright when families experience the joy and happiness and feeling of connection that tradition offers."

