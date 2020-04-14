How Do Hanwell Holdings Limited’s (SGX:DM0) Returns Compare To Its Industry?

Today we are going to look at Hanwell Holdings Limited (SGX:DM0) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Hanwell Holdings:

0.065 = S$24m ÷ (S$488m - S$121m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

Therefore, Hanwell Holdings has an ROCE of 6.5%.

Is Hanwell Holdings's ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Using our data, Hanwell Holdings's ROCE appears to be significantly below the 11% average in the Packaging industry. This performance could be negative if sustained, as it suggests the business may underperform its industry. Separate from how Hanwell Holdings stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is mediocre; relative to the returns on government bonds. Readers may find more attractive investment prospects elsewhere.

You can see in the image below how Hanwell Holdings's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

SGX:DM0 Past Revenue and Net Income April 14th 2020 More

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. You can check if Hanwell Holdings has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Hanwell Holdings's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Hanwell Holdings has current liabilities of S$121m and total assets of S$488m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 25% of its total assets. It is good to see a restrained amount of current liabilities, as this limits the effect on ROCE.

What We Can Learn From Hanwell Holdings's ROCE

That said, Hanwell Holdings's ROCE is mediocre, there may be more attractive investments around.