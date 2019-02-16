Is Hanza Holding AB (publ) (STO:HANZA) Potentially Underrated?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

I’ve been keeping an eye on Hanza Holding AB (publ) (STO:HANZA) because I’m attracted to its fundamentals. Looking at the company as a whole, as a potential stock investment, I believe HANZA has a lot to offer. Basically, it is a financially-healthy company with an impressive track record and a excellent future outlook. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. If you’re interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, read the full report on Hanza Holding here.

Excellent balance sheet and good value

In the past couple of years, HANZA has ramped up its bottom line by over 100%, with its latest earnings level surpassing its average level over the last five years. Not only did HANZA outperformed its past performance, its growth also exceeded the Electronic industry expansion, which generated a 22% earnings growth. This is what investors like to see!

HANZA’s strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This implies that HANZA manages its cash and cost levels well, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. HANZA seems to have put its debt to good use, generating operating cash levels of 0.26x total debt in the most recent year. This is also a good indication as to whether debt is properly covered by the company’s cash flows.

Next Steps:

For Hanza Holding, there are three relevant factors you should further examine:

