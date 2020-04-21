Hao Tian International Construction Investment Group Limited (HKG:1341) Insiders Increased Their Holdings

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So before you buy or sell Hao Tian International Construction Investment Group Limited (HKG:1341), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.

Hao Tian International Construction Investment Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Tingjia Chen bought HK$80m worth of shares at a price of HK$0.29 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of HK$0.25. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Tingjia Chen was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 6.2% of Hao Tian International Construction Investment Group shares, worth about HK$68m, according to our data. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Does This Data Suggest About Hao Tian International Construction Investment Group Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Hao Tian International Construction Investment Group shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders do have a stake in Hao Tian International Construction Investment Group and their transactions don't cause us concern. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Hao Tian International Construction Investment Group. Be aware that Hao Tian International Construction Investment Group is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 3 of those make us uncomfortable...