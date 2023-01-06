Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad's (KLSE:HAPSENG) Has Had A Decent Run On The Stock market: Are Fundamentals In The Driver's Seat?

Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad's (KLSE:HAPSENG) stock up by 6.5% over the past three months. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad is:

14% = RM1.3b ÷ RM9.4b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each MYR1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made MYR0.14 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad's Earnings Growth And 14% ROE

At first glance, Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad seems to have a decent ROE. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 13%. For this reason, Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad's five year net income decline of 3.4% raises the question as to why the decent ROE didn't translate into growth. We reckon that there could be some other factors at play here that are preventing the company's growth. These include low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

So, as a next step, we compared Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad's performance against the industry and were disappointed to discover that while the company has been shrinking its earnings, the industry has been growing its earnings at a rate of 1.5% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

With a high three-year median payout ratio of 83% (implying that 17% of the profits are retained), most of Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad's profits are being paid to shareholders, which explains the company's shrinking earnings. With only very little left to reinvest into the business, growth in earnings is far from likely. Our risks dashboard should have the 4 risks we have identified for Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad.

Moreover, Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth.

Summary

Overall, we feel that Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Although, we are disappointed to see a lack of growth in earnings even in spite of a high ROE. Bear in mind, the company reinvests a small portion of its profits, which means that investors aren't reaping the benefits of the high rate of return. Until now, we have only just grazed the surface of the company's past performance by looking at the company's fundamentals. So it may be worth checking this free detailed graph of Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad's past earnings, as well as revenue and cash flows to get a deeper insight into the company's performance.

