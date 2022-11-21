Hap Seng Plantations Holdings Berhad (KLSE:HSPLANT) investors are sitting on a loss of 4.7% if they invested five years ago

The main aim of stock picking is to find the market-beating stocks. But the main game is to find enough winners to more than offset the losers So we wouldn't blame long term Hap Seng Plantations Holdings Berhad (KLSE:HSPLANT) shareholders for doubting their decision to hold, with the stock down 20% over a half decade.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

While the share price declined over five years, Hap Seng Plantations Holdings Berhad actually managed to increase EPS by an average of 18% per year. So it doesn't seem like EPS is a great guide to understanding how the market is valuing the stock. Alternatively, growth expectations may have been unreasonable in the past.

It's strange to see such muted share price performance despite sustained growth. Perhaps a clue lies in other metrics.

The steady dividend doesn't really explain why the share price is down. It's not immediately clear to us why the stock price is down but further research might provide some answers.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Hap Seng Plantations Holdings Berhad will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Hap Seng Plantations Holdings Berhad the TSR over the last 5 years was -4.7%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Hap Seng Plantations Holdings Berhad shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 7.2% over one year. That's including the dividend. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 0.9% per year over five years. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Hap Seng Plantations Holdings Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Hap Seng Plantations Holdings Berhad (including 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on MY exchanges.

