Hap Seng Plantations Holdings Berhad Just Missed Revenue By 5.4%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Hap Seng Plantations Holdings Berhad (KLSE:HSPLANT) just released its latest yearly report and things are not looking great. Results look to have been somewhat negative - revenue fell 5.4% short of analyst estimates at RM815m, and statutory earnings of RM0.26 per share missed forecasts by 3.1%. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus, from the seven analysts covering Hap Seng Plantations Holdings Berhad, is for revenues of RM647.6m in 2023, which would reflect a disturbing 21% reduction in Hap Seng Plantations Holdings Berhad's sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to plummet 36% to RM0.17 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of RM632.9m and earnings per share (EPS) of RM0.18 in 2023. So it's pretty clear consensus is mixed on Hap Seng Plantations Holdings Berhad after the latest results; whilethe analysts lifted revenue numbers, they also administered a small dip in per-share earnings expectations.

The consensus price target fell 6.1% to RM2.21, suggesting that the analysts are primarily focused on earnings as the driver of value for this business. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Hap Seng Plantations Holdings Berhad, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at RM2.62 and the most bearish at RM1.65 per share. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 21% by the end of 2023. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 14% over the last five years. Yet aggregate analyst estimates for other companies in the industry suggest that industry revenues are forecast to decline 0.01% per year. The forecasts do look bearish for Hap Seng Plantations Holdings Berhad, since they're expecting it to shrink faster than the industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, although Hap Seng Plantations Holdings Berhad'srevenues are still expected to trail the wider industry. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

