Hap Seng Plantations Holdings Berhad (KLSE:HSPLANT) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Hap Seng Plantations Holdings Berhad (KLSE:HSPLANT) so let's look a bit deeper.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Hap Seng Plantations Holdings Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = RM338m ÷ (RM2.4b - RM82m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, Hap Seng Plantations Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 15%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Food industry average of 11% it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured Hap Seng Plantations Holdings Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Hap Seng Plantations Holdings Berhad.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Hap Seng Plantations Holdings Berhad's ROCE growth is quite impressive. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 82% over the last five years. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

In Conclusion...

As discussed above, Hap Seng Plantations Holdings Berhad appears to be getting more proficient at generating returns since capital employed has remained flat but earnings (before interest and tax) are up. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 11% in the last five years. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Hap Seng Plantations Holdings Berhad we've found 2 warning signs (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

